Karson Kinikini, LPCMH

Counseling
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Karson Kinikini, LPCMH is a Counselor in Layton, UT. 

Karson Kinikini works at K2 Counseling & Consulting in Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    K2 Counseling & Consulting
    2363 N Hill Field Rd Ste 5, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 391-4356

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Adolescent Counseling
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

Treatment frequency



Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Karson Kinikini, LPCMH

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396896858
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lds Family Serivces
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karson Kinikini, LPCMH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karson Kinikini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karson Kinikini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karson Kinikini works at K2 Counseling & Consulting in Layton, UT. View the full address on Karson Kinikini’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Karson Kinikini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karson Kinikini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karson Kinikini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karson Kinikini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

