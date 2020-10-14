Dr. Karuna Sharma, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karuna Sharma, OD
Overview of Dr. Karuna Sharma, OD
Dr. Karuna Sharma, OD is an Optometrist in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Optometry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
Canyon Park Vision Clinic22833 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell, WA 98021 Directions (425) 485-0430
Alderwood Optical18411 Alderwood Mall Pkwy Ste A, Lynnwood, WA 98037 Directions (425) 771-8472
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
While Doctor Sharma did move quickly, she was thorough and quite friendly. I felt as though the appointment covered everything it needed to, and I'm looking forward to working with her again in the future.
About Dr. Karuna Sharma, OD
- Optometry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
- University of Massachusetts
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
