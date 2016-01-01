Overview

Kary Cappaert, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawano, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.



Kary Cappaert works at ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano in Shawano, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.