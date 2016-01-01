See All Family Doctors in Shawano, WI
Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Kary Cappaert, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawano, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.

Kary Cappaert works at ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano in Shawano, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano
    100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4570
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Kary Cappaert, APNP

    • Family Medicine
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1467810770
    Education & Certifications

    • CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano

