Kasey Mercurio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kasey Mercurio, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kasey Mercurio, CNP
Kasey Mercurio, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH.
Kasey Mercurio works at
Kasey Mercurio's Office Locations
Canton Community Clinic2725 Lincoln St E, Canton, OH 44707 Directions (330) 454-2000
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kasey is a very easy CNP to talk with. She is eager to listen and help you. She is taking new patients, also.
About Kasey Mercurio, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073986873
Frequently Asked Questions
Kasey Mercurio accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kasey Mercurio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kasey Mercurio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kasey Mercurio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kasey Mercurio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kasey Mercurio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.