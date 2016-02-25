See All Nurse Practitioners in Canton, OH
Kasey Mercurio, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.6 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Kasey Mercurio, CNP

Kasey Mercurio, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH. 

Kasey Mercurio works at Lifecare Family Hlth & Dntl Ctr in Canton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kasey Mercurio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Canton Community Clinic
    2725 Lincoln St E, Canton, OH 44707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 454-2000
    Feb 25, 2016
    Kasey is a very easy CNP to talk with. She is eager to listen and help you. She is taking new patients, also.
    Spice in Canton, OH — Feb 25, 2016
    Photo: Kasey Mercurio, CNP
    About Kasey Mercurio, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073986873
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kasey Mercurio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kasey Mercurio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kasey Mercurio works at Lifecare Family Hlth & Dntl Ctr in Canton, OH. View the full address on Kasey Mercurio’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kasey Mercurio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kasey Mercurio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kasey Mercurio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kasey Mercurio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

