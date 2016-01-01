See All Family And Marriage Counselors in New Port Richey, FL
Kate Jaramillo, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kate Jaramillo, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in New Port Richey, FL. They graduated from NA and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.

Kate Jaramillo works at Trinity Wellness Center in New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Wellness Center
    8510 Old County Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 475-0385
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth North Pinellas
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Advantage Care Network (ACN)
    • CompPsych
    • MultiPlan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Kate Jaramillo, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104251651
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NA
    Undergraduate School
    • St Leo University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kate Jaramillo, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kate Jaramillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kate Jaramillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kate Jaramillo works at Trinity Wellness Center in New Port Richey, FL. View the full address on Kate Jaramillo’s profile.

    Kate Jaramillo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kate Jaramillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kate Jaramillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kate Jaramillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

