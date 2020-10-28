See All Nurse Practitioners in Hagerstown, MD
Kate Smith, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kate Smith, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kate Smith, NP

Kate Smith, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hagerstown, MD. 

Kate Smith works at White Oak Pediatric & Adult Med in Hagerstown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Kate Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    White Oak Family Practice
    13424 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 205, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 313-9890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Meritus Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kate Smith?

    Oct 28, 2020
    She is a great listener and asks questions to make sure she understands your concerns and symptoms. She is very though and very personable. I totally trust her to provide for my health needs.
    — Oct 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kate Smith, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Kate Smith, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kate Smith to family and friends

    Kate Smith's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kate Smith

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kate Smith, NP.

    About Kate Smith, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861431462
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kate Smith, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kate Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kate Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kate Smith accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Kate Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kate Smith works at White Oak Pediatric & Adult Med in Hagerstown, MD. View the full address on Kate Smith’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Kate Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kate Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kate Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kate Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kate Smith, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.