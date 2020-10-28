Kate Smith, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kate Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kate Smith, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kate Smith, NP
Kate Smith, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hagerstown, MD.
Kate Smith works at
Kate Smith's Office Locations
White Oak Family Practice13424 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 205, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (240) 313-9890
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great listener and asks questions to make sure she understands your concerns and symptoms. She is very though and very personable. I totally trust her to provide for my health needs.
About Kate Smith, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861431462
Frequently Asked Questions
Kate Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kate Smith accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kate Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Kate Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kate Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kate Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kate Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.