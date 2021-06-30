Dr. Kate Trinh, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kate Trinh, OD
Overview of Dr. Kate Trinh, OD
Dr. Kate Trinh, OD is an Optometrist in Mesa, AZ.
Dr. Trinh works at
Dr. Trinh's Office Locations
-
1
Mesa Gilbert1121 S Gilbert Rd Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 903-8874Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trinh?
Dr. Trinh was very professional & precise in her examination of me, very polite & knowledgeable in her field. I enjoyed my experience with her very much!
About Dr. Kate Trinh, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1043773708
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trinh accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Trinh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Trinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trinh works at
Dr. Trinh speaks Spanish.
Dr. Trinh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.