Dr. Kate Wise, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kate Wise, DNP
Dr. Kate Wise, DNP is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Wise's Office Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 876-0111
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 792-8439
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kate Wise, DNP
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1093016057
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wise accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wise has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.