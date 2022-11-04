Katelin Aris, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katelin Aris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katelin Aris, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katelin Aris, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stanwood, MI.
Katelin Aris works at
Locations
Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Family Medicine - Canadian Lakes8354 100th Ave Ste 2, Stanwood, MI 49346 Directions (231) 972-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant and very informative
About Katelin Aris, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Katelin Aris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Katelin Aris accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katelin Aris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katelin Aris works at
57 patients have reviewed Katelin Aris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katelin Aris.
