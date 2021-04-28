Dr. Katelyn Conner, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katelyn Conner, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katelyn Conner, DNP
Dr. Katelyn Conner, DNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southaven, MS.
Dr. Conner works at
Dr. Conner's Office Locations
-
1
In Focus Psychiatric6880 Cobblestone Blvd Ste 2, Southaven, MS 38672 Directions (662) 510-8606Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conner?
She reads your file before you come into the office and goes over each major event happening in your life, instead of the one-liner I've always heard before. She has an excellent good bedside manner I feel welcomed and never feel rushed. The office staff is ridiculously fast at getting back to you for refills and paperwork.
About Dr. Katelyn Conner, DNP
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1760902712
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conner works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Conner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.