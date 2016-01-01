See All Bariatric Doctors in Bala Cynwyd, PA
Katelyn Gdovin, PA-C

Bariatric Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Katelyn Gdovin, PA-C is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. 

Katelyn Gdovin works at Jefferson Comprehensive Weight Mgmt Program @ Bala in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Warminster, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Comprehensive Weight Mgmt Program @ Bala
    225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery
    225 Newtown Rd Fl 2, Warminster, PA 18974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Katelyn Gdovin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1982139739
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

