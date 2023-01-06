Katelyn Kline has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Katelyn Kline, NP
Overview of Katelyn Kline, NP
Katelyn Kline, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Woodridge, IL.
Katelyn Kline works at
Katelyn Kline's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group3329 75th St # 200, Woodridge, IL 60517 Directions (630) 646-6750
Edward Medical Group Site #111220 Hobson Rd Ste 104, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 416-1950
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was friendly, professional and knowledgeable.
About Katelyn Kline, NP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396264297
Frequently Asked Questions
Katelyn Kline accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katelyn Kline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Katelyn Kline. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katelyn Kline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katelyn Kline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katelyn Kline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.