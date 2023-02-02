See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Danville, IN
Katelyn Lakes, NP

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Katelyn Lakes, NP

Katelyn Lakes, NP is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Xavier University, Cinti., Ohio and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Katelyn Lakes works at Hendricks Regional Health Palliative Care in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katelyn Lakes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hendricks Regional Health Palliative Care
    100 Hospital Ln Ste 105, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Feb 02, 2023
    Helps with treating the pain from cancer
    — Feb 02, 2023
    Photo: Katelyn Lakes, NP
    About Katelyn Lakes, NP

    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1841858115
    Education & Certifications

    • Xavier University, Cinti., Ohio
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health

