Overview of Katelyn Lakes, NP

Katelyn Lakes, NP is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Xavier University, Cinti., Ohio and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.



Katelyn Lakes works at Hendricks Regional Health Palliative Care in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.