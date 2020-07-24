See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Denver, CO
Katelyn Uhlemann, PA-C

Internal Medicine
4.9 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Katelyn Uhlemann, PA-C

Katelyn Uhlemann, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. 

Katelyn Uhlemann works at Advanced Internal Medicine in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katelyn Uhlemann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Internal Medicine
    4500 E 9th Ave Ste 540, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 743-7767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Katelyn Uhlemann, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144628223
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

