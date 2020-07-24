Katelyn Uhlemann, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katelyn Uhlemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katelyn Uhlemann, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Katelyn Uhlemann, PA-C
Katelyn Uhlemann, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO.
Katelyn Uhlemann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Katelyn Uhlemann's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Internal Medicine4500 E 9th Ave Ste 540, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (720) 743-7767
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katelyn Uhlemann?
Katelyn is a thoughtful, caring, attentive, and incredibly intelligent provider of care. She never rushes me when I visit, and patiently considers - and answers - all of my questions. I see her as partner in my health and well being, informing me, guiding me, and supporting me in my decisions.
About Katelyn Uhlemann, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1144628223
Frequently Asked Questions
Katelyn Uhlemann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Katelyn Uhlemann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katelyn Uhlemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katelyn Uhlemann works at
43 patients have reviewed Katelyn Uhlemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katelyn Uhlemann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katelyn Uhlemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katelyn Uhlemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.