Overview

Katelyn Walsh, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Detroit Lakes, MN.



Katelyn Walsh works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes in Detroit Lakes, MN with other offices in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.