Katelynn Jones, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katelynn Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katelynn Jones, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katelynn Jones, LPC is a Counselor in Lynchburg, VA.
Katelynn Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Horizon Behavioral Health620 Court St, Lynchburg, VA 24504 Directions (434) 455-2199
-
2
Hope For Tomorrow1617 Enterprise Dr # A, Lynchburg, VA 24502 Directions (434) 239-4949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katelynn Jones?
I have been working with Katelynn for a little over a year. She has helped me so much in my journey of healing long standing worthiness issues, a very stressful job, as well as family of origin issues. I'm much calmer, more confident and peaceful as a result.
About Katelynn Jones, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1235585209
Frequently Asked Questions
Katelynn Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katelynn Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katelynn Jones works at
5 patients have reviewed Katelynn Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katelynn Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katelynn Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katelynn Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.