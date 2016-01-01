See All Family Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Family Medicine
4.8 (174)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Katelynn O'Brien, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. 

Katelynn O'Brien works at Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care
    457 Haddonfield Rd Ste 110, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 174 ratings
    Patient Ratings (174)
    5 Star
    (146)
    4 Star
    (22)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Katelynn O'Brien, PA

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1487293031
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Philadephia College Osteopathic Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

