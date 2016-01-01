Katerina Skorobogach accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katerina Skorobogach, LMHC
Overview
Katerina Skorobogach, LMHC is a Counselor in New York, NY.
Katerina Skorobogach works at
Locations
-
1
Nena Health Council279 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009 Directions (212) 749-1820
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katerina Skorobogach?
About Katerina Skorobogach, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1154885861
Frequently Asked Questions
Katerina Skorobogach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katerina Skorobogach works at
Katerina Skorobogach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katerina Skorobogach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katerina Skorobogach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katerina Skorobogach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.