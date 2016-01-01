See All Nurse Practitioners in Baltimore, MD
Katharine Billipp, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Katharine Billipp, CRNP

Katharine Billipp, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katharine Billipp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2000 W Baltimore St Ste 247, Baltimore, MD 21223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 703-1431

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Katharine Billipp, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1386184539
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

