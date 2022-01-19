See All Family Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Katharine Castillo, FNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (114)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Katharine Castillo, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. 

Katharine Castillo works at Carondelet Medical Group - Northwest in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carondelet Medical Group - Northwest
    551 W MAGEE RD, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 498-6467
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Jan 19, 2022
    Very professional, courteous and friendly. Answers all questions.
    — Jan 19, 2022
    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912435009
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katharine Castillo, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katharine Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katharine Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katharine Castillo works at Carondelet Medical Group - Northwest in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Katharine Castillo’s profile.

    114 patients have reviewed Katharine Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katharine Castillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katharine Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katharine Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

