Katharine Castillo, FNP
Overview
Katharine Castillo, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Katharine Castillo works at
Locations
Carondelet Medical Group - Northwest551 W MAGEE RD, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 498-6467
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, courteous and friendly. Answers all questions.
About Katharine Castillo, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1912435009
Frequently Asked Questions
