Katharine Cella, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katharine Cella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katharine Cella, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Katharine Cella, FNP
Katharine Cella, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Creve Coeur, MO.
Katharine Cella works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Katharine Cella's Office Locations
-
1
Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital1044 N Mason Rd Ste 330, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8103
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katharine Cella?
About Katharine Cella, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598238917
Frequently Asked Questions
Katharine Cella accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katharine Cella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katharine Cella works at
Katharine Cella has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katharine Cella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katharine Cella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katharine Cella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.