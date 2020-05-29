Katharine Kazaka accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katharine Kazaka, NP
Offers telehealth
Katharine Kazaka, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Gilbert, AZ.
Desert Valley Family Medicine1550 N Stonehenge Dr Ste 104, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 962-7922
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Katherine is patient and takes into consideration the patients unique mental health needs. She is patient and listens well.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386889517
