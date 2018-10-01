Kathe Reitman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kathe Reitman, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kathe Reitman, PMHNP
Kathe Reitman, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Kathe Reitman's Office Locations
-dni8687 E Via De Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 905-8755Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is INCREDIBLE! She listens to you and TRULY CARES about her patients!! She is EXTREMELY KNOWLEDGABLE with the meds she prescribed. I feel PRIVILEGED to have her managing my health care. I would HIGHLY HIGHLY RECOMMEND HER!! SHE TRULY IS THE BEST!!
About Kathe Reitman, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972688406
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathe Reitman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathe Reitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Kathe Reitman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathe Reitman.
