Katherene Hofstetter, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Katherene Hofstetter, APRN

Katherene Hofstetter, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Providence, RI. 

Katherene Hofstetter works at Providence Comm Health Ctr Chfe in Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katherene Hofstetter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chafee Health Center
    1 Warren Way, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 444-0530
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Tufts Health Plan

    About Katherene Hofstetter, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518398320
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherene Hofstetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherene Hofstetter works at Providence Comm Health Ctr Chfe in Providence, RI. View the full address on Katherene Hofstetter’s profile.

    Katherene Hofstetter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherene Hofstetter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherene Hofstetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherene Hofstetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.