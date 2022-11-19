See All Nurse Practitioners in Ocala, FL
Katherine Adams, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.1 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Katherine Adams, APRN

Katherine Adams, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL. They graduated from University of Alabama - Birmingham.

Katherine Adams works at HCA Florida Ocala Primary Care - SW State Rd 200 in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katherine Adams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Ocala Primary Care - SW State Rd 200
    8150 SW State Rd 200 Ste 400, Ocala, FL 34481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 861-1667
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 19, 2022
    I am very surprised to see any negative reviews about Katherine Adams. She is my pcm and has been ever since I found her almost a year ago. I’ve been to her several times and when she treated me, I got well. When she didn’t have the detailed experience to treat me, she sent me to specialists who then…made me well. She is one of the most thorough, kind, and appreciative “doctors” I’ve ever had. I won’t trade her for anything.
    Curtis — Nov 19, 2022
    Photo: Katherine Adams, APRN
    About Katherine Adams, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710229208
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama - Birmingham
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Adams, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katherine Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Katherine Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine Adams works at HCA Florida Ocala Primary Care - SW State Rd 200 in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Katherine Adams’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Katherine Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

