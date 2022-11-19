Katherine Adams, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katherine Adams, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Katherine Adams, APRN
Katherine Adams, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL. They graduated from University of Alabama - Birmingham.
Katherine Adams works at
Katherine Adams' Office Locations
HCA Florida Ocala Primary Care - SW State Rd 2008150 SW State Rd 200 Ste 400, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 861-1667
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very surprised to see any negative reviews about Katherine Adams. She is my pcm and has been ever since I found her almost a year ago. I’ve been to her several times and when she treated me, I got well. When she didn’t have the detailed experience to treat me, she sent me to specialists who then…made me well. She is one of the most thorough, kind, and appreciative “doctors” I’ve ever had. I won’t trade her for anything.
About Katherine Adams, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710229208
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama - Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Adams accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Katherine Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Adams.
