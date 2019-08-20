See All Social Workers in Lawrence, KS
Katherine Blevins, MSW

Social Work
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Lawrence, KS
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Katherine Blevins, MSW

Katherine Blevins, MSW is a Social Worker in Lawrence, KS. 

Katherine Blevins works at Katherine Sue Blevins, MSW in Lawrence, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katherine Blevins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Katherine Sue Blevins, MSW
    4105 W 6th St Ste B10, Lawrence, KS 66049 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 289-9729
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 20, 2019
    Gentle, easy manner, attentive, knowledgeable, committed.
    — Aug 20, 2019
    Photo: Katherine Blevins, MSW
    About Katherine Blevins, MSW

    Specialties
    • Social Work
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851515340
