Dr. Bothos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katherine Bothos, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Bothos, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Fairfield, CT.
Dr. Bothos works at
Locations
Dr. Katherine Bothos LLC170 Post Rd Ste 208, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 445-3736
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent psychologist, very compassionate! I felt heard!
About Dr. Katherine Bothos, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114254836
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bothos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
