See All Gastroenterologists in Tacoma, WA
Katherine Britt, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Katherine Britt, ARNP

Gastroenterology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katherine Britt, ARNP is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Katherine Britt works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma
    1112 6th Ave Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Gig Harbor
    4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates at St. Anthony
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Katherine Britt?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Katherine Britt, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Katherine Britt, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Katherine Britt to family and friends

    Katherine Britt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Katherine Britt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Katherine Britt, ARNP.

    About Katherine Britt, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1730156308
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anthony Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Britt, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Britt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katherine Britt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Katherine Britt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Katherine Britt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Britt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Britt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Britt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.