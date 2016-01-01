Katherine Britt, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Britt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katherine Britt, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katherine Britt, ARNP is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA.
Katherine Britt works at
Locations
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma1112 6th Ave Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Gig Harbor4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates at St. Anthony11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Katherine Britt, ARNP
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Britt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Britt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
