Katherine Cregor, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Overview of Katherine Cregor, APRN

Katherine Cregor, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Katherine Cregor works at Associates in Dermatology, Pllc in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katherine Cregor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associates In Dermatology
    3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-1749
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 13, 2022
    She was super attentive, knowledgeable and took the time to calm me and give lots of positive feedback when I was having doubts about a problem. So sweet and will be my go to provider from now on.
    About Katherine Cregor, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861953630
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Cregor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Katherine Cregor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine Cregor works at Associates in Dermatology, Pllc in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Katherine Cregor’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Katherine Cregor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Cregor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Cregor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Cregor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

