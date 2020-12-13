See All Nurse Practitioners in Huntington Beach, CA
Katherine Cunha, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Katherine Cunha, NP

Katherine Cunha, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington Beach, CA. 

Katherine Cunha works at City Of Hope in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katherine Cunha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Accetta Institute of Womens Health Inc.
    19671 Beach Blvd Ste 315, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 252-9415
  2. 2
    Huntington Beach
    19582 Beach Blvd Ste 212, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 252-9415
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Dec 13, 2020
Katherine took her time explaining my wife's condition and treatment plan. She was very knowledgeable and patient with us during our trying time.
— Dec 13, 2020
Photo: Katherine Cunha, NP
About Katherine Cunha, NP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1699242776
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Katherine Cunha, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Cunha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Katherine Cunha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Katherine Cunha works at City Of Hope in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Katherine Cunha’s profile.

Katherine Cunha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Cunha.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Cunha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Cunha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

