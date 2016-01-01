See All Nurse Practitioners in Salisbury, MD
Katherine Dennis, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Katherine Dennis, FNP

Katherine Dennis, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD. 

Katherine Dennis works at Mid Atlantic Primary Care in Salisbury, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katherine Dennis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Atlantic Primary Care
    1322 Belmont Ave Ste 201, Salisbury, MD 21804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 749-6833
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Katherine Dennis, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053918847
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Dennis, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Dennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katherine Dennis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Katherine Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine Dennis works at Mid Atlantic Primary Care in Salisbury, MD. View the full address on Katherine Dennis’s profile.

    Katherine Dennis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Dennis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Dennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Dennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

