Katherine Dennis, FNP
Overview of Katherine Dennis, FNP
Katherine Dennis, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD.
Katherine Dennis works at
Katherine Dennis' Office Locations
Mid Atlantic Primary Care1322 Belmont Ave Ste 201, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 749-6833
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Katherine Dennis, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1053918847
Katherine Dennis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Dennis accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Dennis works at
Katherine Dennis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Dennis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Dennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Dennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.