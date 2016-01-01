Katherine Dodson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Dodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Katherine Dodson, FNP-C
Katherine Dodson, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Katherine Dodson works at
Katherine Dodson's Office Locations
The Oregon Clinic- Neurology1040 NW 22nd Ave Ste 420, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 963-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Neurology at Emanuel501 N Graham St Ste 555, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 963-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Katherine Dodson, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1629240239
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
