Katherine Dugan

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Katherine Dugan

Katherine Dugan is a Nurse Practitioner in Brockton, MA. 

Katherine Dugan works at Brockton VA Primary Care in Brockton, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katherine Dugan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brockton VA Primary Care
    940 Belmont St # 11PC, Brockton, MA 02301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (774) 826-2778

About Katherine Dugan

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932445665
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Katherine Dugan is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Dugan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Katherine Dugan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Katherine Dugan works at Brockton VA Primary Care in Brockton, MA. View the full address on Katherine Dugan’s profile.

Katherine Dugan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Dugan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Dugan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Dugan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

