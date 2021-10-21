See All Nurse Practitioners in Burke, VA
Katherine Flaugh, FNP-BC

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Katherine Flaugh, FNP-BC

Katherine Flaugh, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Burke, VA. 

Katherine Flaugh works at Burk Family Practice in Burke, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katherine Flaugh's Office Locations

    Burk Family Practice
    9409 Old Burke Lake Rd Ste B, Burke, VA 22015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 496-5035

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Treatment frequency



Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dog Bite Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Head Trauma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Mosquito Bite Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 21, 2021
I have been a patient of Katherine Flaugh's since she joined the practice. She is very knowledgeable, caring, polite, and on time. During the 2020-2021 Covid pandemic, I was able to schedule telehealth appointments and felt accurately diagnosed and supported. Recently went for an in-person appointment, and again was seen promptly and my condition was properly diagnosed and treated. I will continue to be a patient.
Oriana C. — Oct 21, 2021
About Katherine Flaugh, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619458221
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University of Cincinnati
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Katherine Flaugh, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Flaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Katherine Flaugh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Katherine Flaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Katherine Flaugh works at Burk Family Practice in Burke, VA. View the full address on Katherine Flaugh’s profile.

Katherine Flaugh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Flaugh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Flaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Flaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

