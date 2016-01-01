Katherine Flechet accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Flechet, APN
Overview of Katherine Flechet, APN
Katherine Flechet, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Katherine Flechet works at
Katherine Flechet's Office Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Diabetes Education Services Chicago2222 W Division St Ste 320, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 770-3263
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katherine Flechet?
About Katherine Flechet, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255752192
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Flechet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Flechet works at
Katherine Flechet has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Flechet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Flechet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Flechet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.