See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Katherine Gee, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Katherine Gee, MSN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katherine Gee, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.

Katherine Gee works at Katherine Letzler Gee, MSN, PMHNP-BC LLC in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
Compare with other Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Melanie McGhee, ACNP-BC
Melanie McGhee, ACNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Carl Bowman Jr, AGACNP-BC
Carl Bowman Jr, AGACNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Hannah Layfield, AGACNP-BC
Hannah Layfield, AGACNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatry at Ashwood
    2300 21st Ave S Ste 304, Nashville, TN 37212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 915-1417
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Medication Management for Learning and Behavioral Disabilities Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Katherine Gee?

    Aug 24, 2019
    Katie is truly brilliant and has exceptional listening and communication skills. No matter how different a patient feels from one appointment to the next, she always tunes in to the moment. I will certainly refer.
    Cinda — Aug 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Katherine Gee, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Katherine Gee, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Katherine Gee to family and friends

    Katherine Gee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Katherine Gee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Katherine Gee, MSN.

    About Katherine Gee, MSN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891030367
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Gee, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Gee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katherine Gee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine Gee works at Katherine Letzler Gee, MSN, PMHNP-BC LLC in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Katherine Gee’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Katherine Gee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Gee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Gee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Gee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Katherine Gee, MSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.