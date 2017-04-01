See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Katherine Gonzalez, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Katherine Gonzalez, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Katherine Gonzalez, ARNP

Katherine Gonzalez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Katherine Gonzalez works at Murray Hill Medical Group in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Gisela Vasquez, FNP
Gisela Vasquez, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Daniel Boadu, NPP
Daniel Boadu, NPP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Alina Alayev, NP
Alina Alayev, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Katherine Gonzalez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Downtown Health Center
    150 Essex St, New York, NY 10002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 477-1120
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Katherine Gonzalez?

    Apr 01, 2017
    Katherine is an awesome Nurse Practitioner. She always makes time to see me and my family in the clinic. She is incredibly knowledgeable.
    — Apr 01, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Katherine Gonzalez, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Katherine Gonzalez, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Katherine Gonzalez to family and friends

    Katherine Gonzalez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Katherine Gonzalez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Katherine Gonzalez, ARNP.

    About Katherine Gonzalez, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629303672
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine Gonzalez works at Murray Hill Medical Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Katherine Gonzalez’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Katherine Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Katherine Gonzalez, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.