Katherine Harrington Moroney, NP is accepting new patients.
Katherine Harrington Moroney, NP
Katherine Harrington Moroney, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Katherine Harrington Moroney's Office Locations
CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (646) 317-3533
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Gabby was so nice and comforting , very informative and also kept in touch with me with everything . She works right beside Dr. Poneros. She is more involved with the patient. She took matters into her own hands to get me what I needed.
About Katherine Harrington Moroney, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497245955
Katherine Harrington Moroney accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Harrington Moroney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Katherine Harrington Moroney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Harrington Moroney.
Online scheduling allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.