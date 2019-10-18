Katherine Horner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Horner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katherine Horner, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katherine Horner, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Omaha, NE.
Katherine Horner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Physicians PC17030 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 102, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 758-5800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katherine Horner?
Katie Horner is thorough and professional, yet warm and caring. She covers all of the necessary information and answers questions patiently.
About Katherine Horner, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1285789420
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Horner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Horner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Horner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Horner works at
4 patients have reviewed Katherine Horner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Horner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Horner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Horner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.