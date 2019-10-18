See All Physicians Assistants in Omaha, NE
Katherine Horner, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katherine Horner, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Omaha, NE. 

Katherine Horner works at Internal Medicine And Family Physicians, PC in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Physicians PC
    17030 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 102, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 758-5800
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 18, 2019
    Katie Horner is thorough and professional, yet warm and caring. She covers all of the necessary information and answers questions patiently.
    Charlene M. Liesveld — Oct 18, 2019
    About Katherine Horner, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1285789420
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Horner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Horner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katherine Horner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Katherine Horner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine Horner works at Internal Medicine And Family Physicians, PC in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Katherine Horner’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Katherine Horner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Horner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Horner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Horner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

