Katherine Jupp, LPC
Overview
Katherine Jupp, LPC is a Counselor in Danbury, CT.
Locations
Katherine Jupp LPC152 Deer Hill Ave Ste 111, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 731-1909
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Katherine has provided me with guidance on how to overcome my anxiety, childhood trauma along with other areas in my life. She has a wide knowledge in many areas. Katherine is well informed in useful resources, tools and knowledge to help one overcome with personal issues. I was lost in life and now with the expertise she has provided me I have overcome and find many ways to deal with everyday problems, overcame childhood trauma , anxiety and can cope 100%! She is like a friend but therapist with high professionalism and expertise. I would like to pay her forth by helping others the way she helped me. Thanks to her guidance and expertise she has helped me live my life to the fullest and find true purpose in life. Highly recommended therapist.
About Katherine Jupp, LPC
- Counseling
- English
