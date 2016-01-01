See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Katherine Keaveney, OD

Optometry
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Katherine Keaveney, OD

Dr. Katherine Keaveney, OD is an Optometrist in Raleigh, NC. 

Dr. Keaveney works at Eye Care Associates Od PA in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Durham, NC and Cary, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Keaveney's Office Locations

    Eye Care Associates Od PA
    2024 Cameron St, Raleigh, NC 27605
    Rls Optical Inc.
    3101 Shannon Rd, Durham, NC 27707
    Eye Care Associates Od PA
    2346 Walnut St, Cary, NC 27518
    Myeyedr
    7001 Fayetteville Rd Ste 105, Durham, NC 27713
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Katherine Keaveney, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225228497
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keaveney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keaveney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keaveney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keaveney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keaveney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keaveney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

