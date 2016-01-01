Katherine Krause, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Krause is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katherine Krause, PA
Overview of Katherine Krause, PA
Katherine Krause, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shawano, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Carroll University and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton, ThedaCare Medical Center - New London and ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.
Katherine Krause works at
Katherine Krause's Office Locations
1
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Shawano100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (920) 308-4718Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care- Appleton820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4720Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care New London1405 Mill St # 65, New London, WI 54961 Directions (920) 308-4719Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Katherine Krause, PA
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1023490315
Education & Certifications
- Carroll University
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano
