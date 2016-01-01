See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Shawano, WI
Katherine Krause, PA

Orthopedic Surgery
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview of Katherine Krause, PA

Katherine Krause, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shawano, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Carroll University and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton, ThedaCare Medical Center - New London and ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.

Katherine Krause works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Shawano in Shawano, WI with other offices in Appleton, WI and New London, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katherine Krause's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Shawano
    100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4718
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care- Appleton
    820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4720
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care New London
    1405 Mill St # 65, New London, WI 54961 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4719
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Katherine Krause, PA

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1023490315
    Education & Certifications

    • Carroll University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
    • ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano

