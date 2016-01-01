Katherine Kriger, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Kriger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katherine Kriger, PA
Overview of Katherine Kriger, PA
Katherine Kriger, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bryan, TX.
Katherine Kriger works at
Katherine Kriger's Office Locations
CHI St Joseph Health Express Care Bryan2010 E Villa Maria Rd Ste A, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Katherine Kriger, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1881613578
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Kriger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Kriger accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Katherine Kriger using Healthline FindCare.
Katherine Kriger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Kriger works at
