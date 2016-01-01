Overview

Katherine Lijoi, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA UNIVERSITY.



Katherine Lijoi works at Redirect Health in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.