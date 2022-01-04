Katie Lorand, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katie Lorand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katie Lorand, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Katie Lorand, CNM
Katie Lorand, CNM is a Midwife in Lees Summit, MO.
Katie Lorand works at
Katie Lorand's Office Locations
-
1
Midwest Women's Healthcare Specialists - Lees Summit2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 220, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 375-8978Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Midwest Women's Healthcare Specialists2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 598 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 375-8979
-
3
Midwest Women's Healthcare Specialists - Harrisonville2800 E Rock Haven Rd, Harrisonville, MO 64701 Directions (816) 375-8980Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katie Lorand?
This is definatly late in coming but I have been wanting to leave a review for awhile. Katie delivered my last two children and we can't say enough good things about her. All the midwives were great but she became our favorite. No rushed appointments or scenarios where we felt out of control of the situation and like we were being bullied like happened in another hospital birth somewhere else. She was informative and personal with us. I never felt like just another number. And when my last daughter was born she stayed a number of hours over her shift (until 1 AM!) to deliver her instead of walking out and leaving me with someone else.All of the midwives here are great. You will not regret going to Research!
About Katie Lorand, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1275614398
Frequently Asked Questions
Katie Lorand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Katie Lorand accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Katie Lorand using Healthline FindCare.
Katie Lorand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katie Lorand works at
7 patients have reviewed Katie Lorand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Lorand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Lorand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Lorand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.