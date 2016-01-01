Katherine Martin-Bredahl accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Martin-Bredahl, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Katherine Martin-Bredahl, NP
Katherine Martin-Bredahl, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Katherine Martin-Bredahl's Office Locations
Office969 N Mason Rd Ste 160, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Katherine Martin-Bredahl, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1427388776
Education & Certifications
- Frontier Nursing University
Katherine Martin-Bredahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
