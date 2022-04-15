Katherine Masoud, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Masoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katherine Masoud, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katherine Masoud, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mystic, CT.
Katherine Masoud works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group200 Sandy Hollow Rd Ste 2, Mystic, CT 06355 Directions (860) 572-8911
-
2
Hartford HealthCare HealthCenter - Mystic100 Perkins Farm Dr Ste 203, Mystic, CT 06355 Directions (860) 572-8911
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katherine Masoud?
Katherine is great she listens she’s caring and love going to see her
About Katherine Masoud, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1285067074
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Masoud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Masoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Masoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Masoud works at
6 patients have reviewed Katherine Masoud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Masoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Masoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Masoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.