Katherine Matsumoto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Matsumoto, FNP
Overview of Katherine Matsumoto, FNP
Katherine Matsumoto, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Irvine, CA.
Katherine Matsumoto's Office Locations
Comprehensive Care Center of Irvine250 E Yale Loop Ste 204, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 732-3530
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I could not ask for a more professional and dedicate nurse. She listen and advise you assertively. Thanks a million
About Katherine Matsumoto, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003322306
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Matsumoto accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Matsumoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Katherine Matsumoto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Matsumoto.
