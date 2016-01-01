See All Nurse Midwives in Gig Harbor, WA
Katherine McDonald, CNM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Katherine McDonald, CNM

Midwifery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Katherine McDonald, CNM

Katherine McDonald, CNM is a Midwife in Gig Harbor, WA. 

Katherine McDonald works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katherine McDonald's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor
    6401 Kimball Dr # 201, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Katherine McDonald?

Photo: Katherine McDonald, CNM
How would you rate your experience with Katherine McDonald, CNM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Katherine McDonald to family and friends

Katherine McDonald's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Katherine McDonald

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Katherine McDonald, CNM.

About Katherine McDonald, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1669071429
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Katherine McDonald, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Katherine McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Katherine McDonald works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Katherine McDonald’s profile.

Katherine McDonald has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine McDonald.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.