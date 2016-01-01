Katherine McElwain accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine McElwain, PA
Overview
Katherine McElwain, PA is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, NY.
Katherine McElwain works at
Locations
Rochester General Hospital1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-4000Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Katherine McElwain, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1386998300
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine McElwain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
